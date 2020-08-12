Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GROVE CITY (KDKA) – The Shenango Valley Midget Football League announced on its Facebook page that they intend to move forward with its season.
They voted on a plan to play an abbreviated 6-to-8 week season that would start on August 22.
Games would be played at non-school affiliated fields in order to allow spectators but the league has told families that they will be required to adhere to the 250 person limit and that includes athletes.
