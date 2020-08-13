PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Conditioning for Allderdice’s girls soccer is canceled for two weeks after a player tested positive for coronavirus.
Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Thursday that the student was last with the team on Tuesday at the Schenley Oval soccer field.
See the full letter sent to parents and staff below.
Good Evening Allderdice Families,
I am writing this evening to let you know that we have been notified that an Allderdice girls’ soccer player has tested positive for COVID-19. The student attended a conditioning session on Tuesday, August 11 at the Schenley Oval soccer field. All girls’ soccer conditioning sessions will be canceled for the next two weeks effective immediately.
All social distancing and safety protocols were followed by all players and staff. The student was screened as a part of the conditioning screening protocols on Tuesday and was asymptomatic. The student remains asymptomatic after testing positive. Families of all female soccer players are receiving personal phone calls this evening notifying them of the potential exposure and next steps.
We are committed to sharing this type of information with you as the health and safety of our students and staff is and remains our number one priority. As we continue to learn about more each day about COVID-19 and community spread, I encourage all students and families to practice social distancing, wear masks and self-quarantine if you travel to a city or state that is considered a hot spot by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
For an up to date list of high-risk areas, please visit: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Travelers.aspx
Please be safe and take care.
