PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 114 new Coronavirus cases Thursday out of 1,799 test results, and five additional deaths.

Of the 114 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 110 are confirmed and four are probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,192 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 5 months to 101 years with a median patient age of 43 years, the Health Department reports. The date of positive tests ranged from July 13 through Aug. 12. Health Department officials say 22 of the results are more than a week old.

The county is also reporting 17 more hospitalizations. All those patients are over the age of 65.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 755 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 225 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 90 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has increased to 278. The newly reported dates of deaths range from July 27-Aug. 12, and are of two persons in their 80s, two in their 90s and one in their 100s. All of them are long term care facility related, according to the Health Department

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 1

05-12 3

13-18 17

19-24 11

25-49 27

50-64 26

65+ 29

This is the gender breakdown:

Female 64

Male 50

Health officials say 131,725 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

