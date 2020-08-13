By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On August 20, AMC Waterfront 22 along with over 100 other locations across the United States will reopen to the public.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of AMC and on the reopen date, all theaters will celebrate the centennial by offering customers “1920s prices.”

All tickets will be 15 cents.

However, in order to keep people safe and practice social distancing, the overall seating capacity is going to be significantly reduced.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC. “As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

AMC’s “Safe & Clean” program will also be in place and will include enhanced cleaning procedures, extra time between showtimes, and a nightly disinfecting routine.

Once reopened, new releases such as Tenant, The New Mutants, and several other films will be released.

A full list of showtimes and releases can be found on AMC’s website.