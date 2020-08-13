Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County is part of a criminal investigation.
Shapiro says he is looking into neglect at nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a series of tweets, Shapiro says his office is dedicated to protecting Pennsylvania’s senior citizens and will not tolerate mistreatment.
The reports of conditions and practices at the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center are deeply troubling. I can confirm that Brighton is one of the subjects of our criminal investigations into neglect at nursing homes during the pandemic.https://t.co/wDNhthlzqm
— AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) August 12, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.