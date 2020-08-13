CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 13 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Death Toll Is 273 And Case Total Is 9,078
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"I can confirm that Brighton is one of the subjects of our criminal investigations into neglect at nursing homes during the pandemic," Shapiro said in a tweet.
Filed Under:Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Criminal Investigation, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County is part of a criminal investigation.

Shapiro says he is looking into neglect at nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Shapiro says his office is dedicated to protecting Pennsylvania’s senior citizens and will not tolerate mistreatment.

Comments