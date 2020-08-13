PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Looking for something to do outside today?

The Market Square Farmers Market has returned to its original location in Market Square downtown for its 16th season.

For the last five weeks, it has been back in Market Square after moving to a more spacious location near the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. and staying open until 2:00 p.m., Pittsburghers can make their way to Market Square each Thursday through the end of October to get some fresh produce and more.

There will be some safety restrictions in place, such as the number of vendors being reduced and more space between each vendor, being spread out around the perimeter.

Shoppers are asked to stand at least six feet apart and as expected, they are required to wear a mask.

They are also asking shoppers to not touch products prior to purchase and wash any reusable bags before entering the market.

Along with the farmers market, all of the restaurants in Market Square have outdoor seating.

“This has been in place now for a few weeks, it’s been a big help to the restaurants that now only serve outdoor seating and only a portion of their indoor dining space and it’s just one of many things we are doing to reactivate Market Square,” said Jack Dougherty, Director of Special Events for the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

While shopping at vendor booths, visitors can also enjoy live music from local singers and entertainers.

On Thursday, the performer is Geña y Peña.