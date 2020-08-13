CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 13 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Death Toll Is 273 And Case Total Is 9,078
The End of the Road World Tour is now pushed back to 2021.
Filed Under:Burgettstown, David Lee Roth, KISS, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, S&T Bank Music Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Fans wanting to see KISS with David Lee Roth at S&T Bank Music Park are going to have to wait until next year.

They announced on Wednesday that their Pittsburgh stop of the End of the Road World Tour will now come to town on August 26, 2021.

Live Nation says those with a ticket to the show will have them honored next summer and those that cannot make the new date and want a refund should receive an email about how to get a refund.

More information about the show and refund policy can be found on Live Nation’s website.

