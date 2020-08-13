Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Fans wanting to see KISS with David Lee Roth at S&T Bank Music Park are going to have to wait until next year.
They announced on Wednesday that their Pittsburgh stop of the End of the Road World Tour will now come to town on August 26, 2021.
Live Nation says those with a ticket to the show will have them honored next summer and those that cannot make the new date and want a refund should receive an email about how to get a refund.
More information about the show and refund policy can be found on Live Nation’s website.
