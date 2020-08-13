By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILLVALE (KDKA) — Millvale Police say a man accused of beating another man with a chair and an aluminum baseball bat is now in custody.
Julio Jenaro was wanted on several charges including aggravated assault, simple assault an reckless endangerment.
According to police, Jenaro is accused of attacking a man earlier this month with a dining room table chair and then an aluminum baseball bat. It happened on Williams Street.
Officers say the victim, who is Jenaro’s own cousin, suffered broken ribs, a broken wrist, head contusions and internal head injuries as he was bleeding from the ear.
Police found the victim crawling down the street for help when they pulled up to the scene.
He was listed in critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital. There is no update on his condition.
