PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt canceled Thursday’s football practice after several players displayed symptoms associated with coronavirus.
The university said the team will resume practice on Friday after tests came back negative.
“Our medical team decided it was in everyone’s best interest to temporarily pause our Thursday training camp activities so that we could test symptomatic players per our protocol,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a statement. “Based on negative test results received late today, it has been determined that we can safely resume practice on Friday.”
The Panthers have had five practices to date. It is not known if any players have tested positive for coronavirus.
Earlier this week, the Atlantic Coast Conference released a statement expressing cautious optimism about the fall football season.
You must log in to post a comment.