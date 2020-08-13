Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates closer Keone Kela is back after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Pirates reinstated Kela from the injured list Thursday. The Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds tonight.
Keone Kela is back… to make room the Pirates DFA Del Pozo
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 13, 2020
To make room on the 40-man roster, the team says Miguel Del Pozo has been designated for assignment.
Kela was placed on the injured list in July before the start of summer camp after a positive COVID-19 test, MLB.com reports.
