PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates closer Keone Kela is back after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Pirates reinstated Kela from the injured list Thursday. The Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds tonight.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the team says Miguel Del Pozo has been designated for assignment.

Kela was placed on the injured list in July before the start of summer camp after a positive COVID-19 test, MLB.com reports.

