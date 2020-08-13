SCRANTON, Pa. (KDKA) – President Trump is planning to come to Pennsylvania during the Democratic National Convention.
USA Today reports the president will visit Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton next Thursday, the same day Biden is scheduled to deliver his party’s acceptance speech. Scranton is about a 5 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
President Trump is also expected to visit several other key battleground states like Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona during the Democrat’s convention.
The president has said his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination at the end of August will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.
"We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C.," he tweeted.
