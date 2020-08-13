PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Giant Eagle and Citizens Bank have been partners for more than 30 years providing customers with one-stop shopping and banking solutions. This partnership extends to working together to support important community initiatives, which is why we are excited to join as presenting sponsors of Ready. Set. Learn.

Sadly, in Southwestern Pennsylvania alone, as many as ½ to ⅔ of low-income families do not own a computer or laptop for their household — let alone enough for students and parents alike to continue learning and working. Our goal is to make online learning attainable for as many of the 55,000 students served by The Education Partnership in Southwestern PA as possible.

Additionally, basic school supplies are in great demand due to the inability of students to be able to share supplies amongst classrooms. The need for individualized school supplies to be provided for students — especially those younger learners who require hands-on materials for the bulk of their education — is enormous in a remote learning environment.

In honor of the 30th Anniversary of the Giant Eagle and Citizens Bank partnership, we are collaborating to launch Ready. Set. Learn. This program connects kids in economically disadvantaged communities with school supplies — including laptops — and access to technology so that they can continue learning from home post-COVID.

August 15th through September 14th, you can make monetary donations through online giving and text to give options. In addition, our Giant Eagle in-store branches will act as drop off points for gently used laptops. The Education Partnership will be refurbishing and redistributing these computers to kids in economically disadvantaged communities. At the end of the campaign on September 20th, The Education Partnership will bring the computers to Computer Reach who will wipe the hard drives clean and install a new operating system and software.

How to Donate:

– For cash donations, individuals can either donate online here or text the words Learn2020 to 91999.

– For laptops or tablets, individuals can drop off at any Citizens Bank branch located inside of Giant Eagle. All laptops will be wiped of data, refurbished, and given to schools for students to use in the upcoming school year.