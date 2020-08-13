CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 13 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Death Toll Is 273 And Case Total Is 9,078
RMU's first season in the Big South Conference is on hold.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Robert Morris is among the schools that won’t have fall sports this upcoming semester.

The Big South Conference is the latest conference and league to postpone fall sports until the spring.

Robert Morris is an associate member of the Big South Conference in football and 2020 was scheduled to be its first year in the conference.

Other than football – RMU sports are in the Horizon League, and they have decided to postpone fall sports until October 1.

