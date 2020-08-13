Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Robert Morris is among the schools that won’t have fall sports this upcoming semester.
The Big South Conference is the latest conference and league to postpone fall sports until the spring.
Robert Morris is an associate member of the Big South Conference in football and 2020 was scheduled to be its first year in the conference.
Other than football – RMU sports are in the Horizon League, and they have decided to postpone fall sports until October 1.
You must log in to post a comment.