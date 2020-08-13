By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Another WPIAL school is canceling fall sports.
According to the Trib, Summit Academy is the second school to opt out of sports for the fall season. They canceled the football and golf seasons.
The Trib reports the athletics director cited the health and safety of its students and staff, saying their dynamic as a residential facility played a part in the decision.
Summit Academy is a private school in Butler County for at-risk boys.
Uniontown Area School District also voted to cancel its football and soccer seasons. Uniontown is doing its first nine weeks of school online-only.
While Gov. Tom Wolf says the state’s recommendation is no school or recreational youth sports until Jan. 2021, the WPIAL said it will follow the PIAA and abide by the two-week pause before letting sports go on as scheduled.
The PIAA board of directors will meet again on Aug. 21.
You must log in to post a comment.