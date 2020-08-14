By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 90 new Coronavirus cases Friday out of 1,237 test results, and five additional deaths.

Of the 90 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 49 are confirmed and 41 are probable.

According to the Health Department:

The 41 probable cases are from a one-time surge due to information from probable cases identified and not yet having been entered into the state system (NEDSS). During the case surge in July, the Health Department made decisions to prioritize efforts on reaching contacts and providing quarantine guidance. Due to the volume, NEDSS information was not updated at that time. With lower volume over the past week, Health Department staff reviewed those cases and entered those that met the probable case definition as a probable case.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,282 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 1 to 96 years with a median patient age of 43 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 31 through Aug. 13 with 90% of the results from specimens collected in the past week.

The county is also reporting 11 more hospitalizations.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 766 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 225 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 90 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has increased to 283. The newly reported deaths range from July 31 to Aug. 12 and are of two persons in their 70s and three in their 80s. Three of them are long-term care facility-related.

The newly reported deaths include data imported by the state from the Electronic Death Reporting System, the Health Department says.

TAKE 2: This is the August 14, 2020 COVID-19 Update. In the last 24 hours, 90 new cases were reported out of 1,237 test results. New cases range in age from 1-96 years with a median age of 43. positive tests ranged from July 31-Aug 13 with 90% from the past week. pic.twitter.com/BbqkYKl7ez — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) August 14, 2020

CORRECTION: The total number of deaths since March is 283, not 284. We apologize for the error. https://t.co/IJ1Swkfsg4 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) August 14, 2020

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 1

05-12 2

13-18 9

19-24 14

25-49 34

50-64 23

65+ 7

This is the gender breakdown:

Female 56

Male 34

Health officials say, as of Thursday’s report, 131,725 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: