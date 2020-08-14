BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — It’s been five months since Jodi Gill has seen her father.

“On May 28th, my dad tested positive,” Gill said.

To date, nearly every resident inside Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center has tested positive for the virus and 73 have died. Gill told KDKA she wants accountability.

“Everybody knew and no one did anything. People died and our loved ones have suffered extensively and we’ve suffered extensively not being able to be there to help,” Gill said.

Gill started sharing her dad’s story with an investigator in the Attorney General’s office back in May.

“The emotionality of what we’ve gone through can’t be measured in any way, but in order to make true change there has to be facts,” Gill said.

Nearly three months later, the AG confirmed Brighton Rehab is the subject of a criminal investigation into nursing homes for neglect.

“We think the public can really help us in our investigation by sharing information on what’s going on at Brighton and that’s why we’ve confirmed it at this time,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro told KDKA his office set up an email Neglect-COVID @attorneygeneral.gov for family members to contact them with their concerns like Gill has done.

“The stories we are learning are heartbreaking, but my job is to see if there is criminality and to make sure anyone who engaged in any wrongdoing is held accountable,” Shapiro said.

As far as a timeline for the completion of the investigation or who could be charged if criminal neglect is found, Shapiro had no comment.

On the other side, family members told KDKA they believe the problem starts at the top.

“I think the medical director and head administrators need to be held accountable and I think the ownership needs to be held accountable,” Gill said.

KDKA reached out to the administration at Brighton Rehab for comment but did not hear back.