NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after several children were spotted on the roof of a home in New Kensington.

A neighbor saw the kids on the roof Friday and called the police. Some children were also seen hanging out of a window, while another was seen outside near the street wearing nothing but a diaper.

Zoe Payne is the concerned neighbor who shared the photos and called the police. She said she also called Children, Youth and Families. She says the children often told her how hungry they were. She also photographed marks on one of the children’s bellies.

She called the father of one of the children. He and his wife have now taken all of the children into their home.

“It’s been me calling CYF, me filling complaints,” Payne said. “At first, it went from me going anonymous to me now putting my name out there. And I got the caseworker’s number and I’m texting him directly and it’s still not getting anywhere.”

“She works a lot, she’s overworked, she’s overwhelmed and she just can’t take all of the children and I just really just think she needs some help,” said Payne.

“When it comes down to it, you have all these kids, you need to be home for them, too. You can’t work every day,” Chaka Boyd, father to one of the children, said.

KDKA spoke with the children’s mother off-camera. She told KDKA that she was at work when all of this happened. She says she left the children in the care of a babysitter.

No charges have been filed against the mom at this time. KDKA has called the New Kensington police for more information.