By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of vandalizing a marked police vehicle during the May 30 protests in downtown Pittsburgh.
Investigators with the Damage Assessment and Accountability Task Force (DAAT) say that the one suspect they are looking for was wearing a ski mask, black t-shirt, dark-colored backpack, grey pants and white tennis shoes. The other suspect has shoulder-length bright pink hair and was wearing a black beanie, yellow bandana, black jeans, light-colored shirt, blue-jean jacket and an army green bag.
Investigators say that the two suspects were spotted together at multiple points during the demonstrations. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact DAAT at DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov, or call (412) 323-7800. People with tips can remain anonymous.
