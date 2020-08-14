ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — Officials said on Friday that they are planning on reopening Elizabeth Police Department on August 21.
The department originally shut down after its officers were exposed to the Coronavirus. All the affected officers are reportedly doing well and are recovering. Three officers tested positive and a fourth was showing symptoms on August 11. Out of an abundance of caution, seven officers went into quarantine.
“I want to thank everyone for their kind words and thoughts during this hard time,” said Chief William H. Sombo. “All the Officers have expressed their eagerness to come back to work to serve you. I personally want to thank everyone for their cooperation and concerns.”
