The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has not been able to determine how Elizabeth Wiesenfeld was killed.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Douglas Berry, Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, Homicide Investigation, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Whitehall

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Whitehall woman’s death has officially been ruled a homicide.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office officially ruled Elizabeth Wiesenfeld‘s death a homicide, but could not determine how she was killed.

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County Police)

Police found her dead in Plum back in April.

A Plum Borough police officer found her remains in a garbage bag while on patrol in an area known for dumping and off-road vehicle use.

Wiesenfeld disappeared nearly a year earlier.

Wiesenfeld’s handyman, Douglas Berry, is charged with criminal homicide in her death and theft for allegedly taking and using Wisenfeld’s ATM card.

Detectives found a loaded gun inside Berry’s Liberty Borough home. Investigators also found Wiesenfeld’s cell phone in the South Side. Detectives think Berry may have used the phone after she disappeared.

Allegheny County Police continue to investigate.

