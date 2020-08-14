CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 114 New Cases, 5 Additonal Deaths, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,192
A man was found shot but in stable condition after two men broke into his home.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for two suspects that broke into a home and shot a man on Lorenz Avenue on Thursday night.

According to police, the break-in occurred in the 700 block of Lorenz Avenue around 10:00 p.m.

When police arrived at the home, they found the man shot, but alert and conscious.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition after telling officers that two men knocked on his door and asked to use his phone. After that, they forced their way inside and ultimately shot him.

Police are investigating and have not made any arrests.

