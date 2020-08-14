By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is searching for a fugitive from Westmoreland County, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office.

Zachary Miller, 27, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh of violating several federal narcotics laws, including “possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine” around February 15 of this year.

Miller was indicted along with four other individuals, three from Westmoreland County and one from Cypress, California. The Indictment accuses Miller and the other four defendants of conspiring to deliver 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine from 2017 to 2020. An indictment is not a conviction, and the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty, according to Brady’s office.

Miller’s listed address is on the 3700 block of State Route 136 in Greensburg. Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 412-432-4000.