Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be hosting a drive-up food distribution in McKeesport on Saturday morning.
The distribution will serve 650 vehicles on Eden Park Boulevard from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
Each car will receive a single share of food which is at least 50 pounds of food that comes in pre-packed boxes or bags.
To ensure traffic flows smoothly and that those in need get the correct amount of food, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is asking those planning to attend to make a reservation on their website.
You must log in to post a comment.