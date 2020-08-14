Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — First responders are on the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a driver in Harmar Township, officials say.
Allegheny County said the collision happened on the Route 28 southbound offramp at Hite Road on Friday.
There are road closures. No word on any injuries.
