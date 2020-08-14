CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 90 New Cases, 5 Additonal Deaths, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,282
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — First responders are on the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a driver in Harmar Township, officials say.

Allegheny County said the collision happened on the Route 28 southbound offramp at Hite Road on Friday.

There are road closures. No word on any injuries.

