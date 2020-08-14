PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday is going to be another hot day in Pittsburgh.

This summer could go down as one of the hottest on record in Pittsburgh as all data points point to it being on a path to be top 20 when it comes to things like average temperature and total days above 80 degrees.

When it’s been hot, it’s been hot. So far this year, there have been 15 days at 90 degrees, which is the most since 2012.

The stretch of 90 degree days earlier this year was the fourth-longest stretch in Pittsburgh history.

The good news is that after today, temperatures should return to close to the seasonal average for the rest of the week.

Today, there will be a high of 90 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for rain but similar to yesterday, there won’t be much around during the afternoon.

Saturday will have a better chance for rain with widespread showers expected late morning into the early afternoon hours. The high temperature will be down near 80 degrees with temperatures remaining in that range through next week.

