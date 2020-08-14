PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A boy who died while playing football last summer was remembered today by the city of Pittsburgh.
Last August, 13-year old Jordan Duckett died when he collapsed at a youth football practice.
Mayor Bill Peduto along with other city leaders gathered with Duckett’s mother today at Chartiers Park in Windgap to remember him.
Mayor Peduto declared today Jordan Duckett Day and recognized Laken Duckett-Coats for her efforts in promoting safety in youth sports.
“Anything that I’ve done from the time my son collapsed till now was not done by myself, it was done through the strength of God and the works of God,” said Jordan’s mom. “I know he’s with me, I know he’s with God, and they press me forward everyday.”
After his death, Duckett’s team retired his jersey number.
