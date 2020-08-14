BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Belle Vernon are searching for a runaway 15 year old.
Keyshaun Thompson is from Grindstone and was last seen by his father leaving for football practice on August 6. State Police say a person called “J Man” picked him up.
Thompson was reported missing August 13. According to State Police, Thompson was in contact with his father last night and refuses to come home.
PSP Belle Vernon is trying to locate Keyshaun Thompson (15) of Grindstone. Last seen by his father leaving for football practice on 08/06/20 (picked up by “J Man”). Reported missing on 08/13/20. Has been in contact with his father as of last night and refuses to go home. pic.twitter.com/pfLx4qdGIY
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) August 14, 2020
State Police for the Belle Vernon area can be contacted at 724-223-5200.
You must log in to post a comment.