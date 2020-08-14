CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 90 New Cases, 5 Additonal Deaths, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,282
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Belle Vernon, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Runaway Teen

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Belle Vernon are searching for a runaway 15 year old.

Keyshaun Thompson is from Grindstone and was last seen by his father leaving for football practice on August 6. State Police say a person called “J Man” picked him up.

Thompson was reported missing August 13. According to State Police, Thompson was in contact with his father last night and refuses to come home.

State Police for the Belle Vernon area can be contacted at 724-223-5200.

Comments