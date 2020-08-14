By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twenty-five individuals are alleging sexual abuse by priests in the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese. Lawsuits were filed on their behalf Friday by a senior attorney at local law firm Swensen & Perer.
The plaintiffs are asking for damages in relation to the alleged assaults. Among the named defendants are Bishop David Zubik and Cardinal Donald Wuerl.
SPK says that the plaintiffs had filed claims with the Diocese’s Reconciliation Fund, which was to provide compensation and counseling for victims. The fund was established in 2019.
“In the end, the promised funds were reduced and counseling services were cut,” said attorney Alan Perer. “Compared to what victims received for example in Philadelphia, the average offers here were shamefully unfair. For many of these victims, the Pittsburgh Diocese Fund was a stalling tactic and a hurtful farce.”
SPK says the lawsuits are viable due to a 2019 ruling in the Rice V. Diocese Of Altoona-Johnstown case, which is now under review by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
