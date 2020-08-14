Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PNC Bank is once again stepping up to help Pittsburgh area small businesses during the pandemic.
They will be committing $10 million and that money will go to three programs of the Urban Redevelopment Authority.
$6.5 million will be heading to the Emergency And Recovery Loan Fund, $2.5 million is heading to the Businesses and Nonprofits In Underserved Neighborhoods and $1 million to the URA’s “Catapult: Startup To Storefront Program.”
The Catapult program helps minority and women entrepreneurs get off the ground.
