BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — The owner of an Allegheny County restaurant posted a picture to social media that depicted Governor Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine as Nazis.

The image was posted Wednesday and has since been deleted, but it showed Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine dressed in what appears to be Nazi uniforms.

Robert Portogallo, the owner of Braddock’s Portogallo Peppers N’AT, wouldn’t talk to KDKA’s Amy Wadas on camera, but he did answer questions over the phone. He said it wasn’t his intention to offend anybody.

Portogallo tagged the restaurant in his post, which used Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine to advertise a lunch special. The post read “Thursday’s lunch special is the Getapo Combo. The Levinie Wienie and Wolfe Waffle Fries for $5.99. Political opinions are free!”

Portogallo said he created it Wednesday night but took it down hours later because he didn’t want to offend anyone. He said he never actually ran the special and did it as a joke.

With all the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the state, he said it’s been frustrating for restaurant owners. Portogallo also said Governor Wolf and Dr. Levine are doing the best job they can.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health responded with a statement, saying: