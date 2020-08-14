CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 114 New Cases, 5 Additonal Deaths, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,192
The orchard announced via Instagram the cancellation of its fall festivals.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEXFORD (KDKA) – Soergel Orchards has announced they have canceled its fall festivals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post, they say they’re working on other ways to be sure the fall season feels somewhat normal.

