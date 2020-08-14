By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEXFORD (KDKA) – Soergel Orchards has announced they have canceled its fall festivals due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an Instagram post, they say they’re working on other ways to be sure the fall season feels somewhat normal.
Due to safety concerns and in an abundance of caution related to COVID-19 we will unable to host Fall Festivals in 2020 like we have in past years. However, we are working on coming up with ways to be sure Fall still feels somewhat normal during a very unique time in our lives. We certainly appreciate your patience and understanding as we figure out the safest way to bring you the fall you have grown to know and love. Stay tuned for updates over the next few weeks #Soergels #soergelsfallfestival #fall #pumpkins #pumpkinspiceeverything #applecider #donuts #pumpkinspice #westernpennsylvaniafall #fallinpittsburgh
