CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 90 New Cases, 5 Additonal Deaths, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,282
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Mike Hartman started working as a clerk during the Christmas rush in 1980.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Strip District, Wholey's, Wholey's Fish Market, Wholey's Market

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wholey’s Fish Market will honor a man who has devoted four decades to the business.

Mike Hartman started working as a clerk during the Christmas rush in 1980 and is retiring almost 40 years later as the senior fish cutter.

(Photo Credit: Wholey’s Fish Market)

Hartman says he’s loved his coworkers and meeting hundreds of new people every day.

Wholey’s is planning to honor him and all of its frontlines workers in the Strip District during a virtual celebration on Monday.

Comments