By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wholey’s Fish Market will honor a man who has devoted four decades to the business.
Mike Hartman started working as a clerk during the Christmas rush in 1980 and is retiring almost 40 years later as the senior fish cutter.
Hartman says he’s loved his coworkers and meeting hundreds of new people every day.
Wholey’s is planning to honor him and all of its frontlines workers in the Strip District during a virtual celebration on Monday.
