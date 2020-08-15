By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two high school wrestling coaches are in jail in Allegheny County on child porn charges.
Michael Fox and Bradley Roussell were coaches at Portage Area High School, located about 20 miles east of Johnstown.
The two men are accused of coaxing team members to bring them naked photos of girls at their school.
Wrestlers told police it was “tradition” to share such photos at the annual West Mifflin Wrestling Tournament.
“What these coaches did was not only an abuse of power, but a violation of trust to the faculty and students at Portage High School,” said Attorney General Shapiro in a press release.
“Forcing students to share pornographic photos with their adult coaches is disturbing, illegal and abusive to the young adults they were supposed to be mentors to. Instead of coaching these boys how to be responsible young men, they used them. I will always stand up to protect children across our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said.
