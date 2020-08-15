By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 77 new Coronavirus cases Saturday out of 1,321 test results, and one additional death.
The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,359 since March 14.
New cases range in age from 3 months to 93 years with a median age of 44 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from August 10 through August 14.
The county is also reporting 11 more hospitalizations.
The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 777 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 225 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 90 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The death toll has reached 284. The newly reported death occurred on August 9 and was a person in their 70s.
