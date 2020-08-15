CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 77 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,359
The Brother's Brother Foundation is collaborating with other groups to send relief supplies.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Brother’s Brother Foundation here in Pittsburgh is sending aid to Beirut, Lebanon following the deadly explosions there.

The foundation is working with organizations MedWish International in Cleveland, Ohio and Life for Relief and Development of Southfield, Michigan to send medical supplies like gloves, defibrillators and face shields.

Any donations made to the foundation will be used to support emergency relief efforts. You can find out how to donate here.

