By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Brother’s Brother Foundation here in Pittsburgh is sending aid to Beirut, Lebanon following the deadly explosions there.
The foundation is working with organizations MedWish International in Cleveland, Ohio and Life for Relief and Development of Southfield, Michigan to send medical supplies like gloves, defibrillators and face shields.
Any donations made to the foundation will be used to support emergency relief efforts. You can find out how to donate here.
