PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cincinnati Reds have confirmed that the remaining two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates have been postponed after one of their players tested positive for Coronavirus.
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 15, 2020
“Following a positive test for COVID-19 by a Reds player, tonight’s scheduled game, as well as tomorrow’s afternoon contest, between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park have been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process,” the Reds said in a statement. “We will provide more updates as they become available.”
RELATED: Pirates Fall 8-1 To Cincinnati, Reds Player Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus
The Pirates released the following statement:
“Major League Baseball announced today that the remaining two games of our four-game series vs the Reds, scheduled for today and tomorrow at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, have been postponed.”
— Pirates (@Pirates) August 15, 2020
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.