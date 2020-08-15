CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 90 New Cases, 5 Additonal Deaths, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,282
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cincinnati Reds have confirmed that the remaining two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates have been postponed after one of their players tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Following a positive test for COVID-19 by a Reds player, tonight’s scheduled game, as well as tomorrow’s afternoon contest, between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park have been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process,” the Reds said in a statement. “We will provide more updates as they become available.”

The Pirates released the following statement:

“Major League Baseball announced today that the remaining two games of our four-game series vs the Reds, scheduled for today and tomorrow at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, have been postponed.”

