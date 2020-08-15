By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Beaver Falls.

A vehicle struck a house on the 2500 block of 7th Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Saturday. The tenant of the home says that he, his girlfriend, four children and two dogs were inside the residence when the crash occurred. All occupants of the residence were on the second floor at the time. Police told KDKA there was an elderly couple inside the vehicle that crashed into the house and they were trapped inside.

Crews were able to free the couple from the vehicle, and both people were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. The tenant says the driver told him that he “blacked out” and that was why the crash happened.

The tenant says that this isn’t the first time a crash has happened in the area and that he was trying to get a guardrail set up. The car is still inside the house at this time due to it having struck an important beam. Crews will have to stabilize the structure first before removing the car.