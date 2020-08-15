CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 77 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,359
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Jovita Carranza, the 26th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, visited Pittsburgh area businesses on Friday.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Small Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jovita Carranza, a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, was in Pittsburgh yesterday.

She spoke with small business owners who have benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program. She said the tour is intended to help learn how the federal government can help small businesses more.

“And we know that these small businesses have suffered significantly under this particular dilemma. As a result of that, as you know the Paycheck Protection Program served as a lifeline and also as a bridge to many small businesses,” Carranza said.

She also held a roundtable with small business owners and visited Abram’s Nation, a local company that’s making masks for people with special needs.

Carranza is the 26th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Comments (4)