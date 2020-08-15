By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jovita Carranza, a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, was in Pittsburgh yesterday.
She spoke with small business owners who have benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program. She said the tour is intended to help learn how the federal government can help small businesses more.
“And we know that these small businesses have suffered significantly under this particular dilemma. As a result of that, as you know the Paycheck Protection Program served as a lifeline and also as a bridge to many small businesses,” Carranza said.
She also held a roundtable with small business owners and visited Abram’s Nation, a local company that’s making masks for people with special needs.
Carranza is the 26th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
You must log in to post a comment.