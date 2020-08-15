CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 90 New Cases, 5 Additonal Deaths, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,282
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, MLB, Pirates, Reds, Sports News

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Jesse Winker had his first career two homer game and Sonny Gray continued his torrid strikeout pace as the Cincinnati Reds broke open a close contest with five runs in the last two innings for an 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nick Castellanos added a three-run homer off Chris Stratton to cap Cincinnati’s four-run seventh.

Gray struck out 10, raising his season total to 45, a franchise record for a pitcher’s first five appearances.

Luis Castillo set the previous mark of 41 in 2019.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal, a member of the Reds has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Pirates and Reds are set to face off in the third game of their series on Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

The status of that game is now up in the air.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments