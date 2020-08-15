PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Jesse Winker had his first career two homer game and Sonny Gray continued his torrid strikeout pace as the Cincinnati Reds broke open a close contest with five runs in the last two innings for an 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nick Castellanos added a three-run homer off Chris Stratton to cap Cincinnati’s four-run seventh.

Gray struck out 10, raising his season total to 45, a franchise record for a pitcher’s first five appearances.

Luis Castillo set the previous mark of 41 in 2019.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal, a member of the Reds has tested positive for Coronavirus.

A Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Athletic. Team defeated Pirates on Friday night, scheduled to host them again at 6:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Status of that game not yet known. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 15, 2020

The Pirates and Reds are set to face off in the third game of their series on Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

Not that he needs it, but can confirm via source the @Ken_Rosenthal report that the Reds had a positive COVID-19 test, and the Pirates' game here Saturday is up in the air at this point. Contact tracing starting. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) August 15, 2020

The status of that game is now up in the air.

People around baseball had been hopeful that with cases limited in the last two weeks to Cardinals players and staff that St. Louis’ return would signal some normalcy. With the positive COVID case on Cincinnati, as @Ken_Rosenthal first reported, that clearly isn’t the case yet. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 15, 2020

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)