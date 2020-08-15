CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 77 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,359
The district is citing the company's marketing tactics for creating an epidemic among students.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) — The Slippery Rock School District has filed a lawsuit against the makers of Juul vape products.

The district alleges Juul’s marketing tactics have created an epidemic of harmful e-cigarette use among students.

It also said it had to dedicate extra time to security response to Juul use by students. Additionally, councilors have also have had to meet with addicted students and students worried about their friends getting addicted, Slippery Rock School District says.

