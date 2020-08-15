Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) — The Slippery Rock School District has filed a lawsuit against the makers of Juul vape products.
The district alleges Juul’s marketing tactics have created an epidemic of harmful e-cigarette use among students.
It also said it had to dedicate extra time to security response to Juul use by students. Additionally, councilors have also have had to meet with addicted students and students worried about their friends getting addicted, Slippery Rock School District says.
