By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s SWAT Team was called to the scene of a standoff in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood.
This happened just before midnight on the 700 block of Mifflin Road. Police say the man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home when she was not there. When police arrived, she told police that her ex-boyfriend was in her home and was sending her threatening messages. He also had outstanding warrants out for his arrest.
Police say he barricaded himself inside the home. He was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Saturday after SWAT members entered the residence.
He was checked over by medics and taken to Allegheny County Jail. The man’s identity is not known at this time.
