By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 74 new Coronavirus cases Sunday out of 1,381 test results, and four additional deaths.
The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,433 since March 14.
New cases range in age from 2 to 96 years with a median age of 38 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from August 10 through August 15.
The county is also reporting 21 more hospitalizations.
The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 798 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 225 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 90 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The death toll has reached 288. The newly reported deaths occurred August 10 through August 13 and included one person in their 60s, two people in their 80s and one person in their 90s. One death is associated with a long-term care facility.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
