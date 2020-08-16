HAMAR (KDKA) – Even in the midst of a pandemic, hundreds of bikers gathered to remember slain New Kensington Police officer Brian Shaw on Sunday.

The motorcycle run honored his memory and raised money for a scholarship.

About 400 bikes lined up at the Syria Mosque in Harmar Township to ride and raise money for the Brian Shaw Memorial Fund.

“We all back the blue here, look out for officers,” said Josh Bennett from Verona. “It was a terrible tragedy that happened. Don’t want to see anything like that happen again.”

Shaw was shot and killed while chasing a suspect on foot in November of 2017.

The suspect, Rahmael Holt, was convicted and sentenced to the death penalty.

For the third year in a row, they remembered Officer Shaw on Bikes.

Normally, this event attracts around 800 riders, but the pandemic limited them to two smaller groups.

“We were bound and determined this ride is going to go on in some form,” said Eric Felack, the organizer. “We had to scale it down, but it’s still one of the bigger events in the Alle-Kiski Valley.”

The event raises about $40,000 for scholarships to the Allegheny County Police Academy.

Along with the bikers, Shaw’s family also took part in the rally.