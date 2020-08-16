Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EXPORT (KDKA) — In Export on Saturday, the community broke ground on a new memorial to honor all veterans in the area.
The former memorial was built in 1943 before the end of World War II near the elementary school.
That memorial was torn down when the school was sold.
Now, the memorial will have a more prominent place in town.
Organizers say the new memorial is a way to remember the men and women from Export who served our country.
You must log in to post a comment.