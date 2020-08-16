CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 77 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,359
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The home in Muddy Creek Township was vacant at the time of the crash.
Filed Under:Butler County, Car Entrapment, Entrapment, Live Wires, Local News, Local TV, Muddy Creek Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a rollover crash sent a car into a vacant home.

(Photo Credit: Portersville Muddy Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Perry Highway Saturday. A man was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by crews. Crews also had to extract him with the obstacle of live wires that had collapsed on the vehicle. A power company came to disconnect the lines, and the man was rescued safely. Portersville Fire, Portersville EMS and Harmony EMS all responded to the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

State troopers say they are looking into surveillance video to see what happened.

Comments