Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a rollover crash sent a car into a vacant home.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Perry Highway Saturday. A man was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by crews. Crews also had to extract him with the obstacle of live wires that had collapsed on the vehicle. A power company came to disconnect the lines, and the man was rescued safely. Portersville Fire, Portersville EMS and Harmony EMS all responded to the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
State troopers say they are looking into surveillance video to see what happened.
You must log in to post a comment.