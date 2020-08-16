By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in the Sheraden neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to reports of a person having been shot along Chartiers Avenue around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a man who had been shot in the arm.

The victim told officers that he was shot after a black SUV drove up near him.

The man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police have made no arrests at this time and will continue to investigate.

