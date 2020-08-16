CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 77 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,359
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police, Sheraden, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in the Sheraden neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to reports of a person having been shot along Chartiers Avenue around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a man who had been shot in the arm.

The victim told officers that he was shot after a black SUV drove up near him.

The man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police have made no arrests at this time and will continue to investigate.

Stay with KDKA for more details.

Comments