By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of cars lined up in Boyce Park on Saturday to get rid of things that can’t be thrown into the trash.
The Pennsylvania Resources Council collected things like paint, oil, and other products.
Organizers say that days like this are important so that these materials don’t make their way into landfills.
Events like this one have safely disposed of more than 5 millions pounds of hazardous material since 2003.
