CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 77 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,359
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pa. Resources Council holds events where people can take hazardous materials to safely dispose of them.
Filed Under:Boyce Park, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania Resources Council

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of cars lined up in Boyce Park on Saturday to get rid of things that can’t be thrown into the trash.

The Pennsylvania Resources Council collected things like paint, oil, and other products.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Organizers say that days like this are important so that these materials don’t make their way into landfills.

Events like this one have safely disposed of more than 5 millions pounds of hazardous material since 2003.

 

Comments