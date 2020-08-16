PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, high temperatures will be back near 80 degrees with an isolated shower or even a thunderstorm later in the afternoon and evening.
Those that didn’t see rain north of Pittsburgh may get a quick shower today, but the chance is very low so many areas will remain dry with sunshine for the first part of the day.
Since June 1st, Pittsburgh is 2.77” below normal for precipitation.
Starting tomorrow it will be sunny, comfortable, and dry with seasonable high temperatures in the low 80s!
Just watch for patchy fog during the overnight hours and in the mornings through possibly Wednesday.
