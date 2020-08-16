PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Between 150-200 protesters gathered outside of Mayor Bill Peduto’s home on Sunday.

They are calling the arrest of a protester in Oakland on Saturday a kidnapping after his press conference with Pittsburgh Public Safety.

According to Peduto and Pittsburgh Public Safety, protesters need to tell police what their protest routes will be.

The group of protesters in front of the mayor’s home disagrees.

One of the protesters today said they shouldn’t have to comply with their oppressors.

The march began with speeches at Mellon Park and then they took to the streets.

At one point, protesters began chanting for the removal of Mayor Peduto with chants of, “hey, hey, ho, ho, Mayor Peduto has got to go.”

On Sunday afternoon former Allegheny County District Attorney candidate Lisa Middleman announced she was representing the man who was arrested.

In a tweet, she called the arrest dangerous and unconstitutional.

