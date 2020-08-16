CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 77 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,359
Districts are raising concerns over busing.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School districts in Pennsylvania are raising concerns about transportation needs for students.

Some districts say plans for bussing remain the same, while others have canceled their contracts with bus companies until in-person classes resume.

The Department of Education plans to release guidance on the issue.

