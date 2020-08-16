Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School districts in Pennsylvania are raising concerns about transportation needs for students.
Some districts say plans for bussing remain the same, while others have canceled their contracts with bus companies until in-person classes resume.
The Department of Education plans to release guidance on the issue.
For more information on which districts have released their plans on how students will attend classes, visit this page.
You must log in to post a comment.